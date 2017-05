Dec 23 Mercator Medical SA :

* Its unit, Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd, receives orders from Majal Care Trading Est and settles conditions for product deliveries in Q1 2016 

* Says estimated revenue from sales of products to Majal Care Trading Est in Q1 is comparable or higher year on year

* On Dec. 10 the company informed that Saudi Arabia client planned to limit orders