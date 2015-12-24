BRIEF-Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines says net income after tax US$0.84 million
* Gross revenues increased 22% to US$50.08 million in the first three months of 2017
Dec 24 Viadeo SA :
* Announces acceleration of refocusing of activities on France, output of the Chinese market and closing the server center in California managed by subsidiary APVO California
* Confirms strategic redeployment in France with termination of activities of its subsidiary Tianji in China on Dec. 31
* Says its US subsidiary APVO is under proposed tax adjustment by French tax administration, what might significantly impact company results
* Reinforces its management by nomination of deputy CEO
* Says its new strategy to be released in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gross revenues increased 22% to US$50.08 million in the first three months of 2017
* March quarter net loss 13.3 million rupees versus profit 62.8 million rupees year ago