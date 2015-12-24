BRIEF-GK Immobile unit buys 16.38 pct of Projprzem
* ITS UNIT, MAKRUM DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O., TO BUY 980,118 SHARES OF PROJPRZEM SA
Dec 24 Segro Plc :
* Segro agrees sale of Slough office portfolio for 325 million stg
* Has exchanged contracts to sell its portfolio of offices on Bath Road in Slough for 325 million stg to clients of AEW Europe ('aew')
* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 5.6 percent, a topped-up net initial yield of 6.3 percent and a small premium to book value at 30 June 2015
* Transaction is expected to complete during january 2016
BARI, Italy, May 12 The International Monetary Fund and euro zone government lenders need more time to reach an agreement on debt relief for Greece because the euro zone is still not sufficiently clear in its intentions, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday.