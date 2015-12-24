Dec 24 Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd :

* Says Lawrence Tamayi retired from the position of Chairman of the board on 16 december 2015

* Says Lawrence Tamayi also retired as non-executive director of the board

* Appoints Gregory Chad Mataka as the acting board Chairman with effect from 16 December 2015