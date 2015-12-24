BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change
Dec 24 Say Reklamcilik :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 110.3 million lira ($37.77 million)
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 18.2 million lira
* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 9.2 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA at 22.3 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 11.0 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 122.1 million lira Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9201 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chairman Pan Qisheng resigns due to change in job role