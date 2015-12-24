BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces Jan to April accumulated gross premium income
* For January to April 2017 total accumulated gross premium income RMB18.46 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2q8yu8n) Further company coverage:
Dec 24 AKB Avangard OJSC :
* Says approves bond issue program of 001P series bonds for up to 30 billion roubles ($425.76 million)
Source text - bit.ly/1OMSApY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.4625 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For January to April 2017 total accumulated gross premium income RMB18.46 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2q8yu8n) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 12 Hong Kong on Friday imposed stricter restrictions on bank lending to developers, warning there was a need to review credit risks posed by property companies in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.