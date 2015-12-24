BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces Jan to April accumulated gross premium income
* For January to April 2017 total accumulated gross premium income RMB18.46 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2q8yu8n) Further company coverage:
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
* Credit Bank of Moscow has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares, according to stock exchange data
* The main part of the issue was bought on Monday Dec. 21
* The bank is not commenting yet on the placement
* The shares have been placed at 3.67 roubles ($0.0520) a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* For January to April 2017 total accumulated gross premium income RMB18.46 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2q8yu8n) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 12 Hong Kong on Friday imposed stricter restrictions on bank lending to developers, warning there was a need to review credit risks posed by property companies in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.