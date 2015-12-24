Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* Credit Bank of Moscow has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares, according to stock exchange data

* The main part of the issue was bought on Monday Dec. 21

* The bank is not commenting yet on the placement

* The shares have been placed at 3.67 roubles ($0.0520) a share  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)