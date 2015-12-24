BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holdings says entered into master supply agreement with Marine Vision Investment
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc
Dec 24 Moy Park Ltd (IPO-MOP.L):
* Barry Mcgrane, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company and will step down from his position as CFO on Dec. 31
* Has commenced a process to recruit his successor and Helen Glennie will act as interim CFO
* Total revenues amounted to P6,331.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to P6,554.7 million for same period in 2016