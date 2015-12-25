Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
Dec 25 Sollers :
* Says in mid-December it sold its stake in joint venture SOLLERS-ISUZU to Japanese partners
* Says 29 pct shares in JV was bought by Isuzu Motors Limited, and 21 pct by Sojitz Corporation
* As a result, Isuzu Motors Limited owns 74 pct and Sojitz Corporation 26 pct voting shares in the JV
* Says decision to divest its stake in the JV was made to focus on business development in strategic segments of SUVs and light commercial vehicles
Source text - bit.ly/1OOo8vM
(Gdynia Newsroom)
