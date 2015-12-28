Dec 28 Innofactor Plc :

* Says Cinteros AB has agreed to deliver a new membership system based on Microsoft Dynamics CRM to one of the largest labor unions in Sweden

* Delivery comprises of a full scale support for membership management, course management, accounts ledger, employers' and trustees' portal, and also for migration and integration

* The value of the delivery is about 1.6 million euros ($1.76 million)

* Project is planned to be delivered during year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)