MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Only-apartments SA :
* Says share capital increase of 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) has been fully subscribed Source text: bit.ly/1JdwuAG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.