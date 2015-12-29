Dec 29 CUBE.ITG SA :

* Pawel Witkiewicz plans to sell 834,990 shares of company to Marek Girek at 6.53 zloty per share

* Pawel Witkiewicz is company's chairman of the management board and Marek Girek is vice chairman of the management board

* Additionally, Marek Girek, his wholly-owned unit, Mizarus Sp. z o.o., and Krzysztof Bednarek (Parties) signed agreement on voting at company's general meetings of shareholders

* After acquisition by Marek Girek of 834,990 shares of company (representing 9.9 percent stake) Parties will hold together 26.81 percent stake in CUBE.ITG