Europacorp SA :

* Reports H1 net loss group share of 3.5 million euros ($3.83 million) compared to income of 7.3 million euros a year ago

* Reports H1 operating loss of 4.1 million euros compared to profit of 7.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 76.6 million euros compared to 98.0 million euros a year ago

