Dec 24 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Hikma, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) have made significant progress towards completing acquisition of Roxane, and expect closing to occur by end of February 2016

* BI may nominate one non-exec director to Hikma's board from time to time for so long as BI has a shareholding in Hikma representing 10 pct or more

* Appointment of Dr. Jochen Gann as BI's first nominated director of company