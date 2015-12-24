BRIEF-Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
Dec 24 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Hikma, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) have made significant progress towards completing acquisition of Roxane, and expect closing to occur by end of February 2016
* BI may nominate one non-exec director to Hikma's board from time to time for so long as BI has a shareholding in Hikma representing 10 pct or more
* Appointment of Dr. Jochen Gann as BI's first nominated director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack