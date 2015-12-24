BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change
Dec 24 Airbus Group :
* Subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space signs contract with Inmarsat to build two next generation mobile communications satellites
* First satellite (I-6 F1) is scheduled for launch in 2020 Source text: bit.ly/1Vcpcyt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change
* Says Chairman Pan Qisheng resigns due to change in job role