BRIEF-JG Summit Holdings says qtrly consol net income remained flat at 8.23 billion pesos
* Qtrly consolidated net income remained flat at 8.23 billion pesos for first quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Istanbul Stock Exchange:
* Says Kiler Alisveris will be delisted as of Jan. 4, 2016
* Kiler shares will be traded until Dec. 31
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly consolidated net income remained flat at 8.23 billion pesos for first quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly consolidated revenue 32.3 billion pesos, up 12.3 percent