LIVESTOCK-Cattle fall for 3rd session on technicals, fears of lower beef

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 11 U.S. live cattle futures declined for the third straight session on Thursday, pressured by technical selling linked to worries that rising wholesale beef prices were nearing a seasonal peak, traders and analysts said. Both live cattle and feeder cattle futures touched their lowest in about two weeks, before trimming losses. Lean hogs were mostly lower at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Demand for cattle in cash markets remained robu