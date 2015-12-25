BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
Dec 25 Alcatel Lucent Teletas :
* Signs $24.6 million deal with Azerbaijan's Delta Telekom
* The deal is for sale of LTE equipments and approximate duration of the project is envisaged to be 24 months
* The agreement will enter into force until 30 March, 2016 upon receiving of 30 pct of payment
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited