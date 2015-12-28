Dec 28 Notorious Pictures SpA :

* Signs deal with Telecom Italia SpA for distribution of 39 films via such channels as Electronic Sell Through, Video on Demand and Subscription Video-on-demand

* Signs deal with Radiotelevisione Svizzera Italiana (RSI) for granting of Free TV rights on 12 films  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)