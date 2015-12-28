Dec 28 Ixonos Oyj :

* About 87.42 pct of maximum amount of shares offered in rights issue (such maximum amount being 136.6 mln) was subscribed for in primary subscription

* About 0.56 pct in secondary subscription made without subscription rights

* Tremoko has given underwriting commitment to subscribe for all shares which are not subscribed for in rights issue

* Gross proceeds of rights issue amount to about 8.2 million euros ($9.00 million)

