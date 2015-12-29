MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 NoemaLife SpA :
* Its French unit Medasys SA completes capital increase of total 11.9 million new shares worth 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) reserved for shareholders
* Following subscription shares of Medasys raises its stake in Medasys to 57.97 percent
* Previously French stock market regulator exempted NoemaLife from the obligation to launch a tender offer on Medasys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
