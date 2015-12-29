Dec 29 Medasys SA :

* Annnounced on Monday the total number of 6,895,642 new shares was subscribed at closing of subscription period of its capital increase on Dec. 21, reflecting 57.92 percent of the capital increase

* The total number of 5,009,358 new shares not subscribed have been allotted to NoemaLife

* The total number of 5,009,358 new shares not subscribed have been allotted to NoemaLife

* NoemaLife will thus hold about 58 percent of Medasys capital