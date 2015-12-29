MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Adveo Group International SA :
* Says its unit, Adveo Espana SAU, initiates talks to adjust size of workforce in certain areas
* The process involves reduction of 120 jobs in Madrid centers and it does not affect warehouse activity
* Says the process is due to economic, productive and organizational reasons and will be implemented in H1 2016
* Suspends dividend payment of 0.28 euro ($0.31) gross per share approved on June 26, after failing to meet conditions of the syndicated loan signed in Jan. 27 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.