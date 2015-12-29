Dec 29 01Cyberaton SA :

* Buys 100 pct stake in PL 2011 Sp. z o.o., owner of 1 MW photovoltaic power plant in Guja, Poland

* Total value of the property is 5.7 million zlotys ($1.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8675 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)