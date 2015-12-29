MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 01Cyberaton SA :
* Buys 100 pct stake in PL 2011 Sp. z o.o., owner of 1 MW photovoltaic power plant in Guja, Poland
* Total value of the property is 5.7 million zlotys ($1.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8675 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.