ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Dec 29 Texton Property Fund Ltd :
* Concluded an agreement to acquire a retail park located in a prime location in Camborne in UK for 9.8 mln stg at an acquisition yield of 6.40 pct
* Effective date of Camborne Retail Park acquisition will be date of transfer of Camborne Retail Park, which is expected to be on or about 8 January 2016
* Purchase consideration of 9.85 million stg will be funded through existing cash resources, via a currency swap
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago