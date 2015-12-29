ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Dec 29 Nordicom A/S :
* Extension of loan agreements
* As of Jan. 1, 2016 ceases Nordicoms general banking agreement
* Has concluded bilateral agreements with group's lenders
* Group's financial debt will continue in Q1 2016 on essentially same terms with regard to interest and contribution rates
* Continues its efforts to explore possibilities of implementing of financial restructuring
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago