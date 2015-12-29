ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Dec 29 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Receives extrajudicial statement due to expiration of the contractual term of bond of 28.8 million euros ($31.46 million) with Piraeus bank
* Receives extrajudicial complaint letter for disability to pay 85.3 million euros of bond loan by Piraeus Bank
* The rest of both bonds is immediately payable Source text: bit.ly/22wm3yB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago