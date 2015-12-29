ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Dec 29 Hellenic Cables SA :
* Signs common bond loan of 4.3 million euros ($4.70 million) with Alpha Bank and Alpha Bank London LTD and 5 years duration Source text: bit.ly/1mgorZV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
