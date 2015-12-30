BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Euronext:
* Keyware Technologies to list 625,000 new ordinary shares on Dec. 31 following exercise of non-listed stock warrants
* New number of outstanding shares: 21,063,793 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.