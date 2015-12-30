Dec 30 Nyrstar NV :

* Announces signing and pre-funding of metal prepayment financing of USD 150 million as part of its package of balance sheet strengthening measures announced on Nov. 9

* Says prepayment agreement was arranged by Deutsche Bank and is linked to physical delivery of refined zinc metal to Trafigura under terms of three-year offtake agreement

* Syndication of transaction is ongoing and transaction will potentially be upsized in early 2016