Dec 31 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :
* Bond holders representing 599,580 bonds have exercised
their right to convert their bonds into Co's (LIR) ordinary
shares
* Pursuant to listing particulars, LIR will therefore issue
122,868 new ordinary shares on 31 December 2015
* The first day of trading of the new ordinary shares will
be on the 4 January 2016
* Number of ordinary shares of LIR after the above issue
will therefore increase from about 136.8 million to about 136.9
million
Source text (bit.ly/1R09Luj)
Further company coverage: