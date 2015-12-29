BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Dec 29 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Currently does not have sufficient funding to meet its requirements beyond next few months
* If transaction does not proceed for any reason, there is significant doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Has been granted a 2- year extension to Kul-Bas Exploration and production contract in Kazakhstan
* Company expects that placing will close towards end of February 2016
* If transaction does not proceed, there is significant doubt that management will be successful in securing alternative funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.