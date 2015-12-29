ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Dec 29 OTI Energy AG :
* Has signed, on Nov. 20 a preliminary conditional offer by Erva S.R.L., to take over OTI's participation in Prodena S.R.L., which accounts for 60 pct of Prodena capital
* Conditions of offer have now been realized: agreement with shareholder of remaining 40 pct in relation to offsetting of residual debt of 1.9 million still to be paid by OTI directly to executed by Erva Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago