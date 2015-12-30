BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Anoto Group AB :
* Delivery to Japanese Financial Services company delayed to Q1
* Says manufacturing schedule has now been changed till after Chinese New Year and expected delivery is therefore changed till 3rd week of February
* Sees revenues for Q4 2015 (excluding 37 million Swedish crowns delivery) to be about 46 million Swedish crowns ($5.51 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3533 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.