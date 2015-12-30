Dec 30 Sanoma Oyj :

* Has agreed to sell its 50 pct stake in Fashion Press to InVenture Partners, a group of Russia-based investors

* Fashion Press publishes popular magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia

* Additionally, has agreed to sell remaining operations in United Press and its 50 pct stake in Mondadori Independent Media, the publisher of Grazia magazine, to them Source text for Eikon:

