BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Sanoma Oyj :
* Has agreed to sell its 50 pct stake in Fashion Press to InVenture Partners, a group of Russia-based investors
* Fashion Press publishes popular magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia
* Additionally, has agreed to sell remaining operations in United Press and its 50 pct stake in Mondadori Independent Media, the publisher of Grazia magazine, to them Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.