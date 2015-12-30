Dec 30 Velto Cars SA

* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 24.61 percent via purchase of 30 million shares on Dec. 22 

* Skarbiec TMK Sp. z o.o. sold 30 million shares of company on Dec. 22, lowering its stake in Velto Cars to 21.16 percent