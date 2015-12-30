BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Velto Cars SA
* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 24.61 percent via purchase of 30 million shares on Dec. 22
* Skarbiec TMK Sp. z o.o. sold 30 million shares of company on Dec. 22, lowering its stake in Velto Cars to 21.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.