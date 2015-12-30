Dec 30 Moneyswap Plc :

* Yu Shu Fen has been appointed as company's chief executive officer

* Kung Min Lin, currently chairman and CEO of company and Richard Proksa have both today stepped down as directors

* Kung Min Lin, currently chairman and CEO of company and Richard Proksa have both today stepped down as directors

* Craig Niven, currently a non-executive director of company, has assumed role of chairman