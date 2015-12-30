BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Dec 30 Net Holding :
* Signs casino management agreement with Dzek Pot d.o.o. in Montenegro
* The agreement is for 5 years and operator will be 100 percent Net Holding and/or one of the partners
* Says the casino is located in Hilton Podgorica Hotel
* With the aforementioned agreement company to have its second casino management deal in Montenegro

(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago