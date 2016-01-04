Jan 4 Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Has reached agreement on sale of LOFT division

* Sale amount a purchase price of 8.0 million euro ($8.7 million)

* The transaction is expected to be completed on 29 February 2016

* Proceeds of transaction will be used to repay all outstanding debt of Nedsense

* In addition executive board and supervisory board of Nedsense intend to declare an interim dividend of 0.03 euro per Nedsense ordinary share

* Following closing of transaction Nedsense will no longer have any operational activities

* Aarts (CEO) and Pullens (COO) will resign as members of executive board and will transfer to LOFT division

* The executive board and the supervisory board are currently exploring alternatives for Nedsense, which may include a sale or liquidation of Nedsense