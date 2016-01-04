Jan 4 Aurelius AG :

* Concludes successful disposal of hotel property portfolio

* Restructuring and sale of hotel property portfolio has thus been successfully completed, leading to a strong contribution to profits at Aurelius in high-double digit millions in past fiscal year, 2015

* Idea is to distribute half of proceeds to Aurelius shareholders in form of a participation dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)