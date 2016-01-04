S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 Cofinimmo SA :
* Sells its stake in Silverstone SA/NV, owner of 20 nursing and care homes in Belgium, for 92.6 million euros ($100.79 million)
* Has sold its 95 pct stake to a company of the Senior Assist Group Source text: bit.ly/1NZINPM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.