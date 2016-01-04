Jan 4 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Completed a randomized Phase 2 clinical study in 2015 with its cis-UCA Eye Drops in patients with Dry Eye as disclosed by a company release June 3, 2015

* The study failed to meet the primary endpoints

* Continues discussions for a potential co-development partnership in 2016

* Continues preparations of a first-in-human clinical study with CDNF in Parkinson's disease as planned

* Maintains its previously disclosed target to start patient recruitment in this Phase 1 clinical study in H1 2016

* Maintains its previous target of announcing at least one commercialization agreement related to its drug candidates by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

