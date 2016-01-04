S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :
* Posting to shareholders circular containing a notice of an EGM to be held on 28 January 2016 requisitioned by Proxima Capital Group Inc
* Resolutions proposed by Proxima are to remove seven out of nine directors from board of JKX and to appoint five of their own nominees as directors
* Believes that Proxima's proposals are an attempt to seize control of JKX without making a bid for it
* In circular JKX will detail unanimous recommendation of board to vote against resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.