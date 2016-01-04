Jan 4 EE Finance Plc

* Olaf Swantee will step down as CEO and executive director, once transaction has concluded

* Marc Allera, currently EE's chief commercial officer, will take his place as CEO

* EE announces proposed changes to board of directors, pending final regulatory approval of acquisition of EE by BT Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)