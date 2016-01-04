Jan 4 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Agrees to acquire substantial stake in Hortifruti, Brazilian health food retailer

* Is acquiring stake in Hortifruti from Bozano Investimentos

* Hortifruti's founding partners will retain a majority shareholding in the Company following the transaction

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2016 and is subject to antitrust approval

* No financial terms are being disclosed