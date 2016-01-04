Jan 4 Formpipe Software AB :

* The City of Stockholm announces, through a contract award decision, that it intends to sign an agreement with Formpipe regarding the ECM product Platina

* Business value amounts to about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.95 million) over a five year period, of which about 25 million crowns consists of systems revenue

