S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 Heimstaden AB :
* Acquires 436 condominiums in Copenhagen
* Gross rent amounts to about 68.5 million Danish crowns ($10.02 million)
* Sellers are one of NIAM's funds and purchase price amounts to about 1.4 billion crowns
* Acquisition is financed partly with own cash and partly through mortgage loan of about 1.05 billion crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8348 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.