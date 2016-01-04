Jan 4 Heimstaden AB :

* Acquires 436 condominiums in Copenhagen

* Gross rent amounts to about 68.5 million Danish crowns ($10.02 million)

* Sellers are one of NIAM's funds and purchase price amounts to about 1.4 billion crowns

* Acquisition is financed partly with own cash and partly through mortgage loan of about 1.05 billion crowns

($1 = 6.8348 Danish crowns)