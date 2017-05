Jan 4 Active Biotech AB

* Says Teva and Active Biotech announce discontinuation of higher doses of Laquinimod in two multiple sclerosis trials

* Says occurrence of cardiovascular events, none of which was fatal, in eight patients

* Says both trials, concerto and arpeggio, are continuing lower-dose arms (0.6mg daily), and participants in trials will be provided with an update to confirm re-consent for participation