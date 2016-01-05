Jan 5 GRENKELEASING AG :
* GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in 2015 totalled 1,359.9 million euros ($1.47
billion)for a year-on-year rise of 20.1 pct
* GRENKE Group Factoring's new business in 2015 reached 324.6 million euros for a
year-on-year increase of 55.5 pct
* New business volume of GRENKE Group (including franchise partners) amounted to 1,704.1
million euros (2014: 1,352.9 million euros) for growth of 26.0 pct
* Considers offering shareholders option of receiving dividend, in whole or in part, in form
of company shares or entirely in form of a cash dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9239 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)