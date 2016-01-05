Jan 5 Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC)
* Says provides fingerprint sensor technology to the
automotive market
* Says during 2015 FPC has together with other industry
leaders developed solutions to enable the use of FPC's touch
fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications
* Says solutions have been evaluated by leading global car
makers and other companies in the automotive industry, and as a
result FPC's touch fingerprint sensor module FPC1025 has been
selected for further development and integration into commercial
applications for the automotive industry.
* FPC estimates that a number of public demonstrations will
be
conducted embedding FPC's touch fingerprint sensor technology
for automotive applications during 2016, and that commercial
launches can take place after 2016
* FPC says does not expect any substantial revenues during
2016 from the automotive industry, and any such revenues are
included in the communicated revenue
guidance of 6,500-8,500 MSEK for 2016.
