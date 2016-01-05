Jan 5 Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC)

* Says provides fingerprint sensor technology to the automotive market

* Says during 2015 FPC has together with other industry leaders developed solutions to enable the use of FPC's touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications

* Says solutions have been evaluated by leading global car makers and other companies in the automotive industry, and as a result FPC's touch fingerprint sensor module FPC1025 has been selected for further development and integration into commercial applications for the automotive industry.

* FPC estimates that a number of public demonstrations will be conducted embedding FPC's touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications during 2016, and that commercial launches can take place after 2016

* FPC says does not expect any substantial revenues during 2016 from the automotive industry, and any such revenues are included in the communicated revenue guidance of 6,500-8,500 MSEK for 2016.